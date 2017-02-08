Tulare County fire crews rescue truck, driver from swift Kaweah River

Crews from the Tulare County Fire Department rescued a driver and his truck from the Kaweah River on Tuesday night.
The truck had been parked on a bridge on Kaweah River Drive in Three Rivers when it was pulled into the water by the surging river. Storms throughout the Valley and the Sierra foothills Tuesday raised water levels and flooded roads.
The driver was not injured, and the sheriff’s department returned him to his home the same night.
The department’s Facebook post warned that because of the rain and snow in the area, drivers should stay away from fast-moving streams and creeks as well as closed roads. The post added that six inches of water is strong enough to sweep people off their feet and push them downstream.
Comments