Forum focuses on law school option for U.S. veterans

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District and the San Joaquin College of Law will hold a forum focusing on how military members can attend law school.
The provisions of the 2009 GI Bill offer a range of education options, including law school.
Taking part in the forum will be San Joaquin College students who are alumni or currently enrolled. Among them will be Senior Deputy District Attorney Sally Moreno, who served in the reserves for 10 years, including during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
The forum will be held Feb. 16 at the Veterans Memorial District Auditorium. Admission is free. For more information, call Diane Steel at 559-323-2100. Click here to register online.
Comments