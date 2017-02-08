Pet food maker told to stop dumping wastewater

A pet food manufacturer in Visalia has been ordered to stop dumping wastewater into a basin on property the company owns, a Tulare County official said.
The wastewater must be trucked to an authorized disposal facility, said Nilsa Gonzalez, director of theTulare County Environmental Health Division.
Perfection Pet Foods manufactures dry pet food at its plant in the Visalia industrial park. Attempts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.
The company is a division of Western Milling in Goshen. Western Milling was sued last year after allegedly producing contaminated horse feed implicated in the deaths of several horses at Black Fence Farms horse training and boarding facility in Clovis.
The county received a referral from the California Environmental Protection Agency that Perfection Pet Food’s wastewater was being disposed of improperly, Gonzalez said.
On Dec. 13, a inspector visited the plant and was told that the wastewater contains food coloring and dyes. The official gave the plant manager a verbal cease and desist order, Gonzalez said.
“It will have to be hauled off site,” Gonzalez said. The wastewater must be analyzed so proper disposal can be decided, she said.
The State Water Resources Control Board said it also received a referral and a regional office in Fresno is investigating.
