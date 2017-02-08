Joe Williams, Fresno’s first elected African-American city councilman, dies

Joe Williams, the former head of the Fresno County Economic Opportunities Commission and the first African-American elected to the Fresno City Council, died Wednesday morning, Councilman Oliver Baines said. Mr. Williams was 79.
Mr. Williams was first elected to the council in 1977 and served two four-year terms, representing the area of north Fresno near Hoover High School. He led the commission for 23 years in the 1970s, ’80s and early ’90s.
Mr. Williams moved to Fresno when he was 9 and graduated from Edison High School, Fresno City College and Fresno State. In 2010, he received the Leon S. Peters Award – the Fresno Chamber of Commerce’s top honor for long-term service to the community.
Baines, the council’s only current African-American member, said he knew and admired Mr. Williams as “a trailblazer for the Fresno African-American community.” Baines praised him for “transforming the (Economic Opportunities Commission) into the giant powerhouse it is today.”
When Mr. Williams took over the commission in 1970, it had an annual budget of about $5 million. When he retired in 1993, it had ballooned to about $37 million.
Baines said that Mr. Willams, also a successful businessman, frequently gave back to the West Fresno community Baines currently represents.
During his time at the commission, Mr. Williams served on multiple state and national advisory boards for poverty-related issues. In 1983, he was elected president of the South San Joaquin division of the League of California Cities. He also served on the boards of Community Medical Centers, the Fresno State Foundation and Premier Valley Bank.
This story will be updated.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments