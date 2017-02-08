Farm labor museum highlights the Chinese experience in one California county

Just in time for Chinese New Year, the Tulare County History of Farm Labor & Agriculture Museum will open its newest exhibit, “Happiness, Prosperity, Longevity: Chinese Experiences in Tulare County.”
A reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum in Mooney Grove Park in Visalia. The public is invited.
“This museum is a bit different from most agricultural museums in that it focuses on the people and the contributions that these cultural groups have made to agriculture in Tulare County, rather than solely farming equipment,” said Tulare County Museum curator Amy King.
The exhibit includes artifacts from the local Chinese community and photos that bring to life their family histories, what brought them to the Central Valley, their contributions to the culture of Tulare County, and a video of people sharing their family histories.
It will be open through the end of 2017.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Chinese Experiences in Tulare County
Where: Tulare County Museum / Tulare County History of Farm Labor & Agriculture Museum
Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday 10-4; Saturday, Sunday Noon-4
Admission: Free
Location: Mooney Grove Park, 5953 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia. March through October, $6 per car entry fee; seniors free.
