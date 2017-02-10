Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

Reza Nekumanesh, director of Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, talks about close ties between the Japanese American and Muslim communities.
John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

WWII vet and Japanese American internee shows his good luck belt of a thousand dots

Robert Yano shows us his “zendebadi,” a treasured part of his combat legacy during World War II, which took him through Europe as a member of the Army 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The belt has a thousand red dots, sewn by women in the Gila River internment camp and given to him before he left for boot camp. He wore the zendebadi under his uniform as a good luck talisman to carry into battle.

Editor's Choice Videos