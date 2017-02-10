Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

With the hope history won't repeat itself, Judge Dale Ikeda, son of parents who were interned during World War II, talks about the internment of an estimated 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry from the Pacific Coast, including over 5,300 processed and held at the Fresno Assembly Center at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
Saburo Masada, a Japanese American who was 12 when he and his family was held at the Fresno Assembly Center, visits the infield at the Fresno Fairgrounds racetrack where his barracks of block F stood. It was the first time he had stood on that ground since 1942.
Robert Yano shows us his “zendebadi,” a treasured part of his combat legacy during World War II, which took him through Europe as a member of the Army 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The belt has a thousand red dots, sewn by women in the Gila River internment camp and given to him before he left for boot camp. He wore the zendebadi under his uniform as a good luck talisman to carry into battle.
Immigration advocates asked Fresno Unified trustees to make schools “safe havens” for undocumented students and their parents, but school board President Brooke Ashjian says those concerns are out of the district’s control.
FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says the federal investigation of the district’s no-bid contracts is “100% full blast” – contradicting former superintendent Michael Hanson’s claims that the investigation is a non-issue.