Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

Robert Yano shows us his “zendebadi,” a treasured part of his combat legacy during World War II, which took him through Europe as a member of the Army 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The belt has a thousand red dots, sewn by women in the Gila River internment camp and given to him before he left for boot camp. He wore the zendebadi under his uniform as a good luck talisman to carry into battle.