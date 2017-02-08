Elderly Madera couple killed in crash

A husband and wife from Madera died Tuesday in a two-car crash west of the city.
The Madera County Coroner’s Office identified the couple as Wilbur H. Olson, 86, and his wife, Lloyce F. Olson, 83. Cmdr. Tyson Pogue confirmed the victims were married.
Lloyce Olson died at the scene of crash around 10 a.m. at Avenue 14 and Road 19, about 8 miles west of Madera. Wilbur Olson, who was driving the couple’s 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, suffered major injuries and was flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. He died just before 2 p.m. at the hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of crash, according to CHP Officer J. McConnell.
“A seat belt in any collision will dramatically increase your chances for survival,” McConnell said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Guadalupe Gonzalez, 61, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Madera Community Hospital as a precaution, the CHP said in a news release.
CHP officers said the Olsons were headed south on Road 19 and stopped at a stop sign at the Avenue 14 intersection. However, witnesses told investigators Olson pulled out in front of Gonzalez’s oncoming 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck, which was heading east on Avenue 14. Gonzalez did not have a stop sign and was driving about 55 mph, the CHP said.
Olson pulled directly into the path of Gonzalez and the front end of Gonzalez’s truck crashed into the passenger side of Olson’s car.
“Alcohol was not a factor at the time of this collision,” the CHP said in the statement.
The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.
