3 bear cubs, orphaned when car hit their mom, are returned to Yosemite

Three black bear cubs who were orphaned last summer have been returned to Yosemite National Park, where they have been tucked into a den for the duration of their winter hibernation.
Park wildlife staff found the cubs hours after their mother was hit by a car and killed in Tuolumne on July 4, said Ryan Leahy, a Yosemite wildlife biologist.
“We find bears hit by cars all the time,” Leahy said. “If it’s a female, we always look for lactation because it’s easy to miss the cubs. In this case, it was a chance to prevent potentially four fatalities from one accident.”
Wildlife staff were lucky to find the cubs, estimated to be about 6 months old at the time, and capture them. Leahy said the cubs likely had not yet emerged from their den.
The bear cubs were sent to a rehabilitation facility at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Inc., “basically to fatten up,” Leahy said.
“They weren’t conditioned to people, so they were a good prospect to be rehabilitated,” he said. “When we say rehabilitated, we basically mean so they could grow large enough to be independent by the time they were 12 to 18 months.”
In Tahoe, the cubs were fed and had as little human contact as possible.
Last September, Yosemite wildlife employees found a den the cubs would be able to use when they were ready to return to the wild. They marked it with a GPS tag and blocked it to keep it from being covered by snow.
When Yosemite staff picked up the cubs from Tahoe on Jan. 29, the two male cubs weighed 84 and 94 pounds, and the female weighed 64 pounds.
The bears were in partial hibernation, which the staff at the Tahoe facility activated by slowly weaning them off food. As a precaution, the bears were sedated when they were transported to Yosemite.
The bears were taken back into Yosemite last week and placed in their new den, where they will remain for the winter.
A description of the effort posted on Yosemite National Park’s Facebook page drew more than 6,000 “likes” and 1,000 shares.
The bears were fitted with high-tech GPS collars that will track when they leave the den, when they separate, if they’re near a road or if they are attracted to human activity.
“It’s the first time we’ll have this kind of high-level data,” Leahy said.
The collars are programmed to fall off in July.
Last year, at least 38 bears are believed to have been killed by vehicles in Yosemite National Park, Leahy said.
Park officials said it’s important for visitors to obey speed limits, store food properly and keep a distance from bears so Yosemite bears can continue living in the wild.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments