Driver loses control of car, careens into Blackstone building

A driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle and a building Tuesday afternoon in the 6000 block of North Blackstone Avenue, but no one was seriously hurt, Fresno police reported. The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. as the woman driving the Ford Explorer was southbound on the busy street. The damaged building was part of the Michael Automotive Group. The senior driver was shaken up in the crash and was being evaluated by emergency workers. Firefighters were examining the building for structural damage.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments