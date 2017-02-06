Two events to feature Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools will be hosting two events with presentations from Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey on Feb. 13 and 14.
They will be presenting “The Kinsey Collection: Where Art and History Intersect” on at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13 at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave.
They will also be presenting the same speech at the 10th annual African American Student Leadership Conference at 9 a.m., Feb. 14 at the William Saroyan Theater.
The conference’s theme is “Being the Change We were Destined to Be” and more than 1,000 high school students are expected to attend. During the event students will rotate through workshops starting at 10 a.m.
The conference will also include a college and career fair, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the William Saroyan Theater and the Fresno Convention Center New Exhibit Hall.
