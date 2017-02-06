Central Fresno attic fire leaves 7 adults, 1 infant without a home

Seven adults and one infant will not be able to return to their central Fresno home because of an attic fire, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless said.
Fresno Fire was at the scene of an attic fire at 2958 E. Terrace Ave. about 8:25 p.m. Wanless said the occupants noticed problems with their lights, then checked their breaker panel. The breaker had been switched, then an occupant called 911.
Wanless said the attic fire was located near the kitchen, and there was smoke exiting through the gable vents along the roof line.
Firefighters pulled the home’s ceiling apart and extinguished the fire.
By the time firefighters got to the scene, the occupants were out of the house and no one was injured.
However, the occupants will not be able to occupy their rented home until the ceiling and wires are repaired. American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide lodging.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
