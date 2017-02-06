Central Fresno attic fire leaves 7 adults, 1 infant without a home

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 15 other states Pause

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be?

1:41 Drivers struggle through flooded streets in northeast Fresno

2:24 Demonstrators protest Mayor Brand's opposition to sanctuary city status

0:23 Downpour leaves Herndon Avenue flooded