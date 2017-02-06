Local

Cat Haven in Dunlap hosting live lion painting and auction Tuesday

By Chueyee Yang

Project Survival’s Cat Haven in Dunlap will host a live painting and auction Tuesday morning to support a wildlife conservancy in Kenya.

Guy Combes, a wildlife artist based in Antioch, will paint one of Cat Haven’s lions and then auction off the painting. The event will be streamed live on Facebook.

Combes will create the painting in front of the lion enclosure from 9-11 a.m.

The money is being raised to build livestock enclosures called “bomas” at a conservancy in Kenya to protect cattle from a small pride of lions.

Cat Haven is located at 38257 E. Kings Canyon Rd. in Dunlap.

