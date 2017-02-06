New state AG tells Fresno gathering California opposes Trump immigration ban

California has filed an amicus brief joining 15 other states in support of a lawsuit filed by the state of Washington opposing President Trump’s immigration travel ban, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced during a trip to Fresno.
“The state of California is today on the record opposing the Trump administration’s executive order banning travel for principal individuals who are of Muslim origins and faith,” Becerra said during a Monday afternoon news conference at the California Bureau of Forensic Services’ Fresno crime laboratory at Fresno State.
The friend-of-the-court brief includes Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and the District of Columbia.
The executive order from everything I can see, is a violation of our constitution and the rights that are provided for people and the laws that we have in place.
“The executive order, from everything I can see, is a violation of our constitution and the rights that are provided for people and the laws that we have in place,” Becerra said. “There are lots of families in California. There are lots of businesses in California and quite honestly, our state relies on many of the people who are being deprived of the opportunity to be in the country.”
The ban, for example, affects students on visas studying in California universities. Without those students, schools cannot collect tuition, Becerra said. Medical residents from other nations studying to become doctors are unable to extend their visas, leaving gaps in programs.
“We are going to do everything we can do to speak out and make sure that” if national security is needed for Americans and for Californians, “it’s done the right way, that it doesn’t infringe on people’s constitutional rights and does not separate families and does not cause harm to the families in California, the economy of California and the businesses of California.”
