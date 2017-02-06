Valley Children’s cancer program receives two major donations

The Childhood Cancer Survivorship Program at Valley Children’s Healthcare has received a $100,000 grant from the Isnardi Foundation and a $40,000 award from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Established in 2009, the cancer survivorship program helps former cancer patients as they enter adulthood, and advances cancer-treatment research.
This is the second $100,000 donation to the program by the Isnardi Foundation. The Fresno-based foundation gave that amount to the cancer program in 2015.
“We are blessed to be the recipients of the continued legacy of Mr. Vincent Isnardi, who dedicated his life to providing programs and services for the children or our community,” said Rob Saroyan, vice president of philanthropy and chief development officer at Valley Children’s.
Peter Tocchini, a member of the Isnardi Foundation’s board of directors, said in a statement: “We are honored to continue our philanthropic support of Valley Children’s. We believe that improving the lives of future generations is vital to the health of our community. Valley Children’s Childhood Cancer Survivorship Program will continue to play a major role in preventing the lifelong damage faced by childhood cancer survivors.”
The $40,000 grant from St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, will allow Valley Children’s to increase access to the program to high-risk underserved populations, said Dr. John Gates, director of the survivorship program.
St. Baldrick’s has donated almost $360,000 to Valley Children’s since 2009.
