Fresno police: Father may have accidentally suffocated 4-month-old daughter

The Fresno Police Department is investigating the Monday morning death of a 4-month-old baby girl at an apartment complex west of Highway 99. Investigators believe her father may have accidentally rolled on top of her as they were sleeping in the same bed.
Lt. Joe Gomez said Monday afternoon that there is currently no evidence of foul play.
Police arrived at a unit in the Apple Creek Apartments just after 9:30 a.m. to find the father performing CPR on his daughter, who was not breathing, Gomez said. Officers took over CPR until emergency medical staff arrived and rushed the child to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives were at the hospital interviewing witnesses Monday afternoon.
Rory Appleton
