Winter storm warning issued for High Sierra; 12-18 inches of snow expected

A winter storm warning for the southern Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Kings Canyon National Park was put in effect until 10 a.m. Monday morning by the National Weather Service, which predicted between 12 and 18 inches of new snow was on the way.
Winds of 25 to 35 m.p.h. were expected to accompany the snow, with gusts reaching 60 m.p.h. at times. Many roads were expected to be impassable during the storm, with the extreme weather possibly causing power outages.
A milder storm front moved through the Central San Joaquin Valley Monday morning, leaving behind .14 inches of rain in Fresno, .24 in Merced, .04 in Madera, .17 in Hanford, and .16 in Visalia. More wet weather was expected in the valley Monday evening.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments