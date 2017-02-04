Up to 70 people evacuated from Fresno apartment complex after fire

About 70 people were evacuated from a southeast Fresno apartment complex Saturday night, Fresno City Fire Deputy Chief Todd Tuggle said.
Around 7:45 p.m. a fire started from a single apartment at Sunnyside Glen Apartments, 5675 E. Balch Ave., spreading heavy smoke throughout the two-story complex. It was a three-alarm blaze and officials were able to keep it under control.
Tuggle said the fire was contained by closing unit’s door, forcing the fire to go out the window.
Firefighters pulled out three residents. All are in stable condition. They refused treatment and no one was sent to the hospital, Tuggle said.
Many residents will be able to go back into their homes. However, fire officials will be on the scene for several more hours.
As of 9:20 p.m., the cause of the fire was unconfirmed.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments