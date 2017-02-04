Local

February 4, 2017 2:16 PM

Clovis City Council forum is slated for Monday

The Fresno Bee

A Clovis City Council candidates forum will be held Monday morning at the Clovis Senior Activity Center.

The forum will feature candidates for the two four-year seats, incumbent Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua, the former Clovis Planning Commission chairman.

Candidates for the two-year seat are Drew Bessinger, Aaronjack Perry and Paul Soares.

The seat was vacated by long-time incumbent Harry Armstrong in October.

Council candidates will answer questions from the audience.

The City Council election is March 7.

The forum begins at 9 a.m. at the senior center, 850 Fourth Street.

