Clovis City Council forum is slated for Monday

A Clovis City Council candidates forum will be held Monday morning at the Clovis Senior Activity Center.
The forum will feature candidates for the two four-year seats, incumbent Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua, the former Clovis Planning Commission chairman.
Candidates for the two-year seat are Drew Bessinger, Aaronjack Perry and Paul Soares.
The seat was vacated by long-time incumbent Harry Armstrong in October.
Council candidates will answer questions from the audience.
The City Council election is March 7.
The forum begins at 9 a.m. at the senior center, 850 Fourth Street.
