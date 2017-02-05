On Duty with the CHP: Hands off that cellphone

The emergence of smartphones has made substantial improvements toward everyday convenience in our lives. These devices allow us to talk, text, photograph, search the Internet, order a ride home, and even watch movies. All of these technological advances are fantastic and many of us would be lost these days without our phones.
However, the technology and popularity of mobile devices has had some unintended and sometimes deadly consequences. An alarming number of traffic accidents are linked to distracted driving, including the use of mobile devices while driving, resulting in injury, and tragically sometimes the loss of life.
We’ve all seen the commercials: A driver takes his or her eyes off the road to read a text message, three seconds, maybe four, and suddenly the driver’s life is changed by a horrific accident.
Nobody wants to be responsible for a traffic accident that takes the life of another motorist or a pedestrian. Nevertheless, most drivers still use their cellphones while operating their vehicle.
While taking a phone call is unsafe, the advent of text messaging made cellphones even more dangerous while driving. Reading or sending a text or an email takes both of your eyes off of the road, your mind off of the task of driving, and sometimes even both of your hands off the wheel.
Remember, one text or call could wreck it all.
CHP officer Traci Gallian
Effective Jan. 1, all drivers in California are required to keep a cellphone out of their hands while operating a motor vehicle. The change in California’s hands-free law results from the passage of AB 1785, which prohibits a person from driving a motor vehicle while holding or operating a hand-held wireless telephone or electronic wireless communications device.
Existing law prohibits a person from driving a motor vehicle while using an “electronic wireless communications device” to write, send, or read text-based communication, unless the device allows for voice-operated and hands-free operation. This adds to the existing law prohibiting hand-held cellphone use that was implemented in 2008.
Under the new law, a driver may activate or deactivate a feature or function of the cellphone or wireless communication device by swiping or tapping its screen only if it is mounted or not being held in the driver’s hand.
Drivers may mount their cellphone in the 5-inch square area in the lower left corner of the windshield nearest to the driver or in the 7-inch square area in the lower right corner of the windshield farthest removed from the driver.
Another option is to affix the device to the dashboard or center console in a manner that does not obstruct the driver’s view of the road and does not interfere with the deployment of an airbag.
Multitasking drivers and distracted drivers put their own lives and the lives of those around them in danger. Drivers using cellphones increase the risk of injuring and killing their passengers, other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, or other innocent victims
. We are all in this together and we have to share the road responsibly. Just one text or one call could end it all.
Common questions I have received from motorists are:
Q. Is it legal to use my cellphone in a hand-held manner at a stoplight, stop sign or railroad crossing?
A. No. When your vehicle is in transport (which means on a roadway, other than legally parked) it is unlawful to use your cellphone while stopped at a stoplight or stop sign or railroad crossing because you are still operating your vehicle.
Q. What if I have an emergency and need to use my cellphone?
A. The law allows a driver to use a cellphone to make emergency calls to law enforcement, a medical provider, the fire department, or other emergency services agency.
If the driver is unable to use their cellphone in a hands-free manner for purposes other than calling 911, we ask them to seek the assistance of a passenger in the vehicle or pull off the road and park in a safe location before handling your cellphone.
Q. Can police officers use their phones while in their patrol vehicles?
A. Yes, authorized emergency personnel in the course of employment may use their cellphone on duty.
So the next time you hear that irresistible beep or feel that buzz, remember your life and the lives or others are more important than one text or one phone call.
Remember, one text or call could wreck it all.
Officer Traci Gallian can be reached at tgallian@chp.ca.gov. For more from the CHP Central Division, go to the division’s Facebook page.
Comments