Visalia hospital board to hear objections to ‘closed’ neonatal unit on Feb. 16

There will be a special board meeting of the Kaweah Delta Health Care District on Feb. 16 for doctors who want to discuss the board’s decision to limit physician access to the hospital neonatal intensive care unit.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Sequoia Regional Cancer Center, 4945 W. Cypress Ave., in Visalia.
The board voted Jan. 26 to make the neonatal unit exclusive to neonatologists with Valley Children’s Medical Group. Doctors affected by the board’s decision were given 30 days notice of the exclusive contract and have until Feb. 27 to discuss the matter with the board.
The partnership between Kaweah Delta and Valley Children’s Medical Group ends a long-running arrangement between the hospital and Sequoia Pediatric Group of Visalia.
The Visalia hospital will continue to staff the neonatal unit with nurses, respiratory therapists and other providers, but Valley Children’s Medical Group is providing the neonatologists and neonatal nurse practitioners.
Comments