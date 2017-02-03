Weather front brings showers, promise of wind gusts Friday

Overnight rainfall dropped .011 inches of moisture in the Fresno area, and the National Weather Service is forecasting more wet weather through the day.
The showers passing over the central San Joaquin Valley also brought 0.11 inches to Merced, 0.13 to Madera, 0.16 to Hanford and 0.21 to Visalia.
The rainfall is part of an advancing cold front from a Pacific system.
A few thunderstorms are possible through the day, along with wind gusts to 20 mph. The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow.
The weather service predicts mostly dry weather for Super Bowl Sunday, but forecasts another front will move through Sunday night, bringing more rain to the Valley and snow to the mountains through Monday. Some showers will linger into Tuesday.
Comments