Weather front brings showers, promise of wind gusts Friday

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December Pause

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

3:08 Public expresses views on proposed Rental Housing Improvement Act in Fresno

2:01 Matt Williams a star attraction at the Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala