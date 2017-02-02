Fresno police asking for help to find driver in deadly hit-and-run

Fresno police have little clues to work with after a man died from injuries he received after a car hit him Thursday in southwest Fresno.
Lt. Stephen Viveros said police were called to Elm and North avenues and found a Latino man, in his late 40s or early 50s, on the street. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries.
Viveros said there were no witnesses who could provide information, but there were people inside the Evergreen market located near the intersection.
Police are trying to locate surveillance video from the market, hoping it could lead to more clues, Viveros said. The person who made the call is also being sought for information.
Viveros said the man was hit around 6:30 p.m. It was dark and the intersection was busy with traffic, he added.
Currently there is no description on the vehicle that hit the man, who was known to the people in the area. Viveros said people often saw the victim picking up recyclable cans.
Viveros said anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
