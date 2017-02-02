Need a Valentine? Adopt a pet.

People in need of a Valentine this year have until Feb. 14 to adopt one.
The Fresno Humane Animal Services’ annual “Give Love” campaign is making homeless pets available for adoption for $14 or less.
The organization is partnering with several national rescue groups as well as Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, to make sure pets in need of a home are adopted between Feb. 1 through 14.
Pets like 6-month-old dogs are desperate to show future owners how fun they can be, said Brenda Mitchell, president and chief lifesaving officer at Fresno Humane Animal Services.
The Valentine’s Day-inspired promotion includes a $14 or less adoption fee, free exam at Pet Medical Center good for 14 days after the adoption and a discounted microchip membership with 24PetWatch, a pet recovery service.
Fresno Humane Animal Services is at 760 W. Nielsen Ave., west of Highway 99. For more information, the animal service group can be reached at 559-600-7387.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments