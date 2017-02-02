‘Fake news’ discussion opens spring Leon S. Peters Ethics Lecture Series

The Leon S. Peters Ethics Lecture Series at Fresno State will begin this semester with a discussion on “fake news.”
The panel discussion, titled “Journalism, Fake News and The First Amendment,” will examine the state of journalism in 2017.
The discussion is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Alice Peters Auditorium and is sponsored by The Ethics Center at the university with the support of the Leon S. Peters Foundation.
Speakers include Jim Boren, The Fresno Bee’s executive editor and senior vice president; Joe Moore, director of program content for Valley Public Radio; and two assistant professors in Fresno State’s Media, Communications and Journalism department — Faith Sidlow and Jes Therkelsen.
Andrew Fiala, director of The Ethics Center and chairman of the university’s philosophy department, said news media are “under assault” with the emergence of “fake news.”
Other discussions in the series will cover a range of topics.
▪ A 7 p.m. Feb. 23 lecture in North Gym Room 118 will address “Nonviolence Then and Now,” a presentation by James Lawson Jr., who is considered the pioneer of nonviolent tactics in the American Civil Rights Movement.
▪ On March 14, Fresno State professor of entrepreneurship Melissa Baucus will discuss Ponzi schemes and stories from the “dark side” of entrepreneurial ethics in a lecture at the Alice Peters Auditorium at 7 p.m.
▪ On March 15, Richard Johanson, chairman emeritus of the Fresno Business Center and founder of Johanson Transportation, will discuss his entrepreneurial work in business and in community activism. The lecture is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Kremen Education Building, Room 140.
▪ A lecture on March 22 and 23 at Fresno Pacific University’s North Hall Room 123 will address vices and virtues like vainglory and humility. The only lecture away from Fresno State’s campus, it will feature professors from Calvin College, Biola University and Fresno State from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
▪ On March 28 at 6 p.m., Tony Carr, president of Halloran Philanthropies and former CEO of Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital, will lecture on the progress the human race has made in the pursuit of well-being.
▪ The final lecture, from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5, will feature insight into biomedical ethics. The discussion by Christopher Meyers, director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics at California State University in Bakersfield, will take place in Room 191 of Fresno State’s Engineering East building.
For more information on the lecture series, contact Andrew Fiala at afiala@csufresno.edu or 559-278-2124.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
