Freeze leaves officials with Sierra parks and forests uncertain about firefighter hiring

0:18 Car crashes into pole, cuts water to 350 in northwest Fresno Pause

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?