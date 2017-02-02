Fresno State faculty sign climate change letter to President Trump

Nearly three dozen Fresno State faculty members have joined 2,344 California college professors who signed an open letter to President Donald Trump calling for sustained action on climate change.
The letter also urged the president to stand by the country’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as outlined in the Paris Climate Accord.
There are rumors that the president is planning to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement.
In addition to urging the president to honor the commitments in the Paris Climate Accord, the letter warns that “continuing to produce greenhouse gases at current rates will have catastrophic, unstoppable consequences for our environment, our economy and our country.”
The letter is an attempt to educate the president about climate change, said Mark Somma, professor of political science at California State University, Fresno.
Somma, who specializes in environmental politics, said “the nation’s scholars and scientists are joining others to try and get their voices heard. I signed on with the scholars in California and was proud to do so.”
