Northwest Fresno residents without water after repair of struck power pole goes awry

About 350 Fresno residents were without water Thursday morning after a car slammed into a power pole near Blackstone and Sierra avenues, the Fresno Fire Department reported.
The water break happened after AT&T workers were called in to replace the broken pole, which was severed about 4:30 a.m. The workers were drilling a hole for a new pole when they hit the water main. That caused a water geyser for more than two hours until Fresno city workers could shut off the main.
Firefighters stayed in the area of the crash because a lack of water also means an increased fire threat because hydrants will be dry until the water main is repaired, said Dan Palmer, acting battalion chief. Service should be restored by late Thursday morning, he added.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
