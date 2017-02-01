Fog crashes add up on highway, but it has happened before

A total of 36 collisions took place in dense fog Tuesday morning on Highway 198 west of Hanford, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
But fog-related crashes like this have happened before in the same place. Two years ago, a series of crashes on the highway involved more than 40 vehicles.
In the latest incident, more than 50 vehicles were involved and 40 had to be towed, said Hanford CHP officer John Tyler. Other vehicles remained drivable and did not require a tow.
Most crashes were clustered around 16th Avenue, and between 13th and 14th avenues, he said. No one died, but 12 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of mild to moderate injuries.
Additionally, 14 other collisions happened around the county involving 24 vehicles.
Tyler urged drivers to slow down in fog. “We can’t control how others drive and we can’t control the weather, but we can control the speed we drive our vehicles,” he said.
The CHP has been receiving calls from witnesses involved in the collisions, Tyler said. The CHP is asking any driver who was involved but has not yet been interviewed by officers to call the CHP at 559-582-0231.
Officers could issue citations for unsafe driving where the facts warrant it, but no citations have been issued so far, he said.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments