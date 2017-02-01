2 local business executives to serve on Fresno State’s Foundation Board of Governors

Two local business executives have been appointed to the Fresno State Foundation Board of Governors, a nonprofit public benefit association started in 1931, said Fresno State in a press release.
Kim Ruiz Beck, chairman of the board of Ruiz Food Products, and Dennis Parnagian, president of Fowler Packing Co., will serve alongside other community members on the board who have various business and industry experience. The 33-member board is in charge of managing financial activities relating to research grants and contracts, acceptance of donations and to oversee investments, including a $124 million endowment portfolio.
Since a young age, both Beck and Parnagian have been working for their family businesses, said Fresno State. Fresno State alumni Beck is a part of Ruiz 4 Kids, a foundation that distributes scholarships to high school and community college students. In 2016, $369,000 was granted toward the college education of 369 high school seniors.
Fresno State said Parnagian is a graduate from the University of San Francisco. In addition to working at the company with his three brothers, Parnagian is a board member on Fresno State’s Commission on the Future of Agriculture and the Jordan College’s Institute for Food and Agriculture.
