February 1, 2017 12:39 PM

Tulare interim city manager submits his resignation and will return to Reedley

By Lewis Griswold

Tulare interim city manager Paul Melikian has submitted his resignation and will take a job in Reedley as assistant city manager.

Melikian was hired in May 2016 as deputy city manager and was named interim city manager in September when city manager Don Dorman retired.

His last day will be Feb. 17. Public works director Joe Carlini has been appointed interim city manager while the city council conducts a search.

Melikian came to Tulare from Reedley, where he served as director of finance and administrative services. Reedley recruited him to come back to the city, he said.

“They have some great needs there, and I feel it’s a good opportunity for me at this time,” Melikian said.

Melikian grew up in Fresno and has a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Master of Business Administration, both from Fresno State.

Lewis Griswold

