Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

Listen to Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson's reaction after the Fresno Unified School Board announced its decision Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to buy out his contract and terminate his employment effective Feb. 1. Additional reaction from Bob Nelson, who was named acting superintendent, and board member Christopher De La Cerda.
The Discovery Center created artificial snow Sunday, Jan. 29 for children to play in, with admission proceeds to benefit a future water exhibit. The artificial snow was made with baking soda and water.
Seville native Rebecca Quintana talks about the nightmare of living with contaminated water in the small Tulare County town that has lasted over generations in her family. She wonders if the water had anything to do with the death of her daughter Regina Lujan. Breast cancer caused Lujan's death.
Rebecca Quintana’s granddaughter Brianna Lujan came down with a serious skin ailment while visiting the family home in Seville, on a summer visit from New Mexico. Bottled water is used for personal use in the home.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside United Farm Workers president Arturo Rodriguez, speaks out against President Trump's proposal to deport 11 million undocumented workers at a UFW rally of around 100 people in front of the federal courthouse Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in downtown Fresno, Calif.