Watch man walk rope suspended 2,425 feet above Yosemite Falls

A video posted online earlier this month appears to show a man walking on a rope suspended over the upper Yosemite Falls. The four-minute clip, shot at a downward angle from a camera attached to the man’s head, captures the man slacklining over the rushing waterfall.
If heights make you queasy, you may want to skip this one, as the viewer gets a bird’s eye view from above the falls. According to Yosemite National Park, the waterfall – the tallest in North America – rises 2,425 feet above the Valley floor.
At 1:42, the man loses his footing and falls onto the line, which he appears to be harnessed to. He then steadied himself and finished the walk.
The man’s identity is not clear from the post. Attempts to reach Yosemite National Park for comment were not immediately successful.
The video also appeared on NBC’s “The Today Show” Monday morning.
