Hundreds march to Fresno Yosemite International Aiport to protest Trump

At least 300 people march to Fresno Yosemite International Airport during a protest Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bob Navarro, bottom right, joins other as hundreds of people protest in front of Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Rebecca Peerson, bottom left, shouts out to the crowd as hundreds of people protest at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
The crowd listens to speakers after marching to Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Kelly Caplan, far left, joins protesters unfurling a banner as they gather in front of Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
About 300 people march to Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Hundreds of people protest outside Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Hundreds of people protest outside Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Mark McAfee of Organic Pastures joins voices of hundreds of people protesting at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Protesters gather at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Hundreds of people hold signs in front of Fresno Yosemite International Airport during a protest Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Hundreds of protesters gather in front of Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com