Two Valley woman sworn in as Tulare County deputies

Two Valley women, including one who was the first Pathways Scholarship recipient, were sworn in as Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday, said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
Jasmine Orozco and Ivett Hernandez were honored at the Tulare and Kings Counties Law Enforcement Training Academy graduation ceremony held at the South Valley Community Church in Lemoore. Boudreaux said Orozco of Cutler and Hernandez of Porterville also worked as deputy sheriff trainees while finishing their schooling at College of the Sequoias.
Before becoming a Pathways Scholarship recipient, Orozco served as an Explorer while attending Orosi High School. Boudreaux said the now-21-year-old Orozco, whose parents are Mexican immigrants, wanted to go to college. The grant helped pay for her college tuition.
The scholarship is awarded to eligible students between the ages of 14 to 21 years of age who become Sheriff’s Explorers. The Explorer program gives participants law enforcement training in areas such as crime scene investigations, search and seizure and patrol operations. Since 2014, five Explorers have been awarded the Pathway Scholarship. “I’m very proud of the program,” said Boudreaux, “it creates stakeholders in the community and in the department.”
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
