Bus driver hurt in fiery Tulare crash has died

0:41 Miranda Imamura slams her uncle to the mat in judo demonstration Pause

2:24 Demonstrators protest Mayor Brand's opposition to sanctuary city status

1:24 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about Trump policies toward undocumented workers

1:17 Ingested coins, rocks endangering critters at Fresno Chaffee Zoo's Sea Lion Cove

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:36 Highlights as Fresno State women fall at home to Utah State