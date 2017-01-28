Bus driver hurt in fiery Tulare crash has died

The bus driver injured in a crash that killed two Visalia women on Jan. 17 has died.
Community Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Mary Lisa Russell said Saturday that Daniel Johnson, 48, died of his injuries.
Johnson had suffered major burns following the accident, in which a 2011 Ford Fiesta collided with the bus he was driving at the intersection of Oakmore Street and Cartmill Avenue.
The women in the Ford Fiesta, identified as Jacinda Avina and Felisa Garcia, both 18, died in the crash.
