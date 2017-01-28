Clovis police to honor Explorer program for donating up to 2,400 hours of community service

Clovis police will honor its Explorer Post 355 at a banquet Saturday night for donating more than 2,400 hours of community service in 2016, said Clovis Police Service Officer Ty Wood.
The banquet will start at 6 p.m. inside the Clovis Rodeo Hall, 748 Rodeo Dr., followed by an awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
The nonprofit, volunteer program is designed to give youth law enforcement experience through camp and law enforcement competitions. Wood said the Clovis post earned six trophies from two regional tournaments in 2016. In addition to community services hours, the group has also trained for more than a total of 1,412 hours at about 40 events.
Out of 20 members of Post 355, 11 will receive awards for community service, most community service hours, honor guard, Top Gun, Adviser’s Award and Explorer of the Year.
