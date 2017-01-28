Visalia CHP to offer teen driving education classes

The Visalia California Highway Patrol will offer its next monthly Start Smart program, teen driving education classes, on Feb. 8 at the Visalia Area Office.
CHP said automobile collisions are the No. 1 killer of American teens. The Start Smart forums are meant to educate teens and parents on how to eliminate high-risk behaviors that lead to these fatal incidents.
The free class will cover juvenile driver and passenger behaviors, collision statistics, graduated driver’s license laws, cultural changes and the need for parental involvement in a teen’s driving experience.
For more information and to sign up, contact Visalia CHP at 559-734-6767 or email sbeal@chp.ca.gov.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
