Up to $3,000 grant to replace Valley residents’ burning devices

Valley residents could receive up to $3,000 to replace their old, air-polluting burning devices with a more efficient unit, said the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
Residents who replace their devices would reduce the Valley’s air pollution and could light fires more often. The district’s Burn Cleaner grant provides $1,000, or $2,500 for eligible low-income applicants, for certified wood or pellet inserts, freestanding stoves, or natural gas inserts, said Valley Air. All applicants could get an additional $500 for the installation cost on natural gas devices.
For more information visit www.valleyair.org/burncleaner.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
