Firefighter hurt after roof starts to collapse in downtown Fresno fire

A firefighter was hurt while working to put out a blaze in a party supply store in downtown Fresno on Friday night, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at 2010 Ventura St., between Fulton Street and Van Ness Avenue. Escobedo said a crew member was hurt when the roof of the building starting collapsing on firefighters. The firefighter suffered minor injuries to the face and was sent to the hospital.
“This could’ve been a catastrophic fire,” Escobedo said. Because of the contents and the age of the structure, he said, the fire could have been worse. All products inside the building are damaged, he said.
Detectives are questioning a witness who says he saw who started the fire, said Escobedo.
Ventura between Fulton and Van Ness will remain closed till 11:30 p.m.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments