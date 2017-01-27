Central California SPCA’s for-profit veterinary clinic closes its doors

The Central California Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals closed its for-profit veterinary hospital on Friday.
The clinic will not provide services to customers but will be open next week to redirect those customers to other veterinarians, said Walter Salvari, SPCA spokesman. The clinic closed Friday afternoon, he said.
The small animal hospital will likely reopen, but agency officials are in the process of evaluating the types of services that can be offered, Salvari said
The hospital has not been making a profit, and the SPCA wants to refocus the services provided at the site, possibly targeting vaccination, spaying and neutering, Salvari said.
Walter Salvari, Central California SPCA spokesman
“We used to make a good amount of revenue from that area, but we did see a big decline and people weren’t coming to that part of town (southwest Fresno) to get those services,” he said.
When it reopens, it will not be a full-service clinic, Salvari said.
He said employees were laid off with the closure but he didn’t immediately know how many.
A veterinarian will continue to provide care at the SPCA for strays and in the animal adoption center.
