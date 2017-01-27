CHP: No drugs nor alcohol involved in fatal American-Golden State crash

The California Highway Patrol reported that neither drugs nor alcohol are not believed to be factors in a fatal collision that took place Thursday afternoon at Golden State Boulevard and American Avenue near southeast Fresno.
The collision occurred about 3:40 p.m. as the 25-year-old driver of a 2016 Honda Fit was westbound on American when she pulled out from a stop sign into the path of a northbound 2008 Toyota Scion that was proceeding about 65 miles per hour. The front of the Toyota broadsided the driver’s side of the Honda and the Honda driver died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, Carla Salcedo, 29, sustained minor injuries to her back, chest and arms and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the Honda driver.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
