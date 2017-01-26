Porterville man jumps into river to evade police, disappears

A man jumped into the Tule River while trying to evade police on Wednesday morning, said Porterville police. A search and rescue team was called, but lost sight of the man, who may have drowned.
Police said Joey Black, 24, was violating his restraining order around 6 a.m. Wednesday when he showed up at a home in the 200 block of East Presidio.
When police arrived, Black, who lives in Porterville, ran off toward the Tule River and jumped in. Officers followed him along the riverbank as the swift water carried him away, said police. Firefirefighters, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies and the Swift Water Rescue Team were called out to help.
Black was last seen surfacing east of the Main Street Bridge, said police, but the rescue was unsuccessful. The search was called off and Black has not been located.
Anyone with information on Black is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.
