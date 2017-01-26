Family of missing man with dementia asks for help

The family of Martin Hernandez, 69, is asking for information on his whereabouts after he went missing from his home in central Fresno on Thursday, said Fresno police.
Hernandez, who has dementia, is Hispanic with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-9 inches and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen in the area of East Tyler Avenue wearing a black hooded sweater with a Walking Dead skull design on the front, said police. He was also wearing red and black flannel pajama pants.
His family believes he was walking to the store to buy orange juice before he went missing.
Anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Detective Paul Hill at 559-621-2499.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
