Mattress recycling program keeps 1 million mattresses out of landfills

The Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress Program, which has collection sites across three states, has recycled its 1 millionth mattress, including 1,229 that were illegally dumped and then recycled through its recycler in Fresno, council spokeswoman Lauren Searl Kannry said.
Since its inception in 2015, the program has also diverted nearly 25,000 tons of materials from landfills and has created entry-level jobs in transportation, logistics, deconstruction and administration. The Bye Bye Mattress Program begun in Connecticut in May 2015 and expanded to Rhode Island and California in December 2015, said Kannry.
Blue Marble Materials is the recycler in Fresno that collects old mattresses from sites across Fresno and Tulare counties, according to Kannry. The mattresses are then separated into steel, foam, fibers and wood and sold to scrap dealers or other markets.
In California, nonprofits like Goodwill use the recycling program for job training. It has helped veterans, ex-offenders and homeless people find work, said Kannry.
The program expects to hit the 2 million mark in 2017, as it expands to serve universities, hospitals, retailers and hotels.
