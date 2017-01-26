Discovery Center admission now $1 first Friday each month

The Discovery Center in east-central Fresno is making the first Friday of every month Discovery Dollar Day, with $1 admission to the children’s museum, spokeswoman Brooke Nelson said.
The center is in the middle of a fundraiser that it hopes will help renovate the 60-year-old building and add interactive, hands-on exhibits. A search for exhibit sponsors, donations via GoFundMe, the sale of personalized entryway bricks and a membership drive is underway to raise funds, said Nelson.
“We are really excited about the new planned exhibits and want all children to have the opportunity to access these learning tools,” said museum director Yanin Pineda.
Discovery Center staff are available for off-site science presentations to schools, with topics like astronomy and native peoples of the San Joaquin Valley, said Nelson. These visits are also 40 percent off through March 18.
The Discovery Center is at 1944 N. Winery Ave. and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
