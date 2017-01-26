Caltrans performed emergency pothole repair on Highway 99

Caltrans spent part of the day Wednesday performing emergency pothole repairs on Highway 99 in the area between Olive Avenue and south of Highway 180.
The state agency has seen a big increase in potholes as a result of the storms that have passed through, said spokesman Cory Burkarth. The California Highway Patrol helped conduct traffic breaks as part of the repair operation, allowing crews to fix problems in all three lanes at once without having to worry about traffic, Burkarth said.
Caltrans reminds motorists to report road maintenance issues by using a service request form online at dot.ca.gov/hq/maint/msrsubmit. The agency also has a claims department for motorists who feel they have lost money or property due to a problem or one not fixed by Caltrans. If the claim is for $10,000 or less, motorists can file a claim at dot.ca.gov/damageclaims.html.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments