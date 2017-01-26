Computer tablets in hand, volunteers head out into cold night to survey the homeless

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when? Pause

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

1:42 Fresno City defeats College of the Sequoias - men's basketball highlights

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:38 First F-35C jets arrive at Lemoore Naval Air Station