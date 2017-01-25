Local

January 25, 2017 8:12 PM

Sequoia Parks Conservancy awarded $94,074 for research projects

By Chueyee Yang

The Easterday Family Foundation awarded the Sequoia Parks Conservancy $94,074 to fund three research and restoration projects for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, the National Park Service announced Wednesday.

The projects include assisting in restoration of endangered mountain yellow-legged frog habitat and populations; supporting black bear research and management; and aquatic and wildlife ecosystem studies in the parks.

Additionally, NPS said the projects will also give students first-hand opportunities to work on research.

