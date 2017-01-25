Dyer will remain Fresno’s police chief until October 2019

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Police Chief Jerry Dyer have come to an agreement that Dyer will remain on the job until October 2019.
Dyer’s previous contract officially expired when former Mayor Ashley Swearengin left office in the first week of January, but Brand wanted to maintain continuity within the department, city spokesman Mark Standriff said Wednesday.
“The mayor has full faith in Chief Dyer,” Standriff said, adding that the mayor gave no consideration to replacing Dyer once he took office. “We’ve got momentum going; the chief is widely respected as a law enforcement officer, and we’d like to have him stay as long as he can.”
The October date coincides with when Dyer must officially retire under terms of the city retirement system’s Deferred Retirement Option Program, or DROP, which allows older employees to continue working while diverting pension payments to a supplemental retirement fund. Dyer, 57, already “retired” as chief once, in 2011, but agreed to stay on the job under the DROP system.
Standriff said Brand and Dyer “are totally in sync with all of the things the mayor wants to do, not only increasing staffing levels to get to 1,000 (officers), but also implementing community policing and creating a public safety advisory board.”
Dyer will be paid an annual base salary of $207,054, according to the contract.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
